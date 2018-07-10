App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toyota recalls 2,628 units of Innova Crysta, Fortuner to replace faulty fuel part

The company had also announced a voluntary recall for Innova Crysta in May, manufactured between April 2016 and January 2018, to inspect and repair the wire harness.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is recalling 2,628 units of its multi-purpose vehicle Innova Crysta and Fortuner SUV to replace faulty fuel hose routing.

The recall covers petrol powered Innova Crysta and Fortuner units, manufactured between July 18, 2016 and March 22, 2018, to inspect fuel hose routing and correct if required.

"In line with its commitment to safety first and customer satisfaction, the company is implementing this recall in India," TKM said when contacted over the issue.

The recall is applicable to gasoline variants of the two models, it added.

The recall also covered Fortuner units, produced between October 2016 and November 2017.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #automobiles #Companies #India

