English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Toyota plans 17% cut in global production in April

    Toyota Motor Corp is cutting its global production target as a semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic bit into its plans.

    Reuters
    March 17, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

    Toyota Motor Corp is cutting its global production target in April to 750,000 vehicles, down 150,000 from an earlier plan, the automaker said on Thursday, as a semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic bite into its plans.

    The news comes about a week after Toyota said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May, and June to ease the strain on suppliers battling shortages of chips and other parts.

    "It is still difficult to foresee the situation several months ahead, and there is a possibility the current plan will be revised downward," the company said in a statement.

    Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 8,00,000, Toyota added.

    Its global vehicle production will be down 10% in May and 5% in June from previous estimates at the beginning of the year, said Toyota executive Kazunari Kumakura.

    Close

    Related stories

    The shortages have led the automaker to repeatedly change its production plan, frustrating suppliers and prompting President Akio Toyoda to call the interval from April through June an "intentional cooling off" period.

    Apart from the persistent chips shortage, Toyota faces a number of challenges.

    Curbs against COVID-19 forced it to suspend a joint venture with China's FAW Group in the northeastern city of Changchun.

    The automaker also cited logistical hurdles for suspension at a plant in Russia amid political uncertainty sparked by the Ukraine invasion, which Russia calls a special operation.

    These factors were not reflected in the April-June global production plan, Kumakura said, adding that while Toyota had not yet suffered specific impacts from the Ukraine crisis, it would look into short- and long-term risks.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Auto #Toyota
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 07:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.