Toyota Kirloskar Motor inducts 2 senior officials as board directors

Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said its two senior officials Tadashi Asazuma and Swapnesh R Maru have been elevated and inducted as new Directors in its board.

Their induction to the board is with effect from January 19, 2023, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement. Asazuma is currently Executive Vice President and heads sales, service and used car functions of TKM.

He brings with him a rich global automobile industry experience of working for Toyota in Japan and regions like the Middle East, it added. Maru, at present, is serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer and oversees finance, human resources and administration, information technology, legal and corporate planning in the company.

His experience includes a stint at Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Thailand. Last week, TKM had announced Manasi Tata, daughter of late Vikram Kirloskar, as its new Vice Chairperson. She also took over as the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Auto parts (TKAP).