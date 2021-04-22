Toyota India to halt production at both factories in Karnataka from April 26 to May 14

File image

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation of Japan, will halt production at the both its factories in Karnataka for an 18-day period, beginning from April 26.

The two plants, based in Karnataka's Bidadi, will keep production shut till May 14. The operations will remain suspended due to the scheduled annual maintenance work, the company said on April 22.

The existing inventory would be used to service customers during this period, the automaker added.

Notably, Toyota India had also closed the operations at both the Bidadi plants in November last year after members of its workers' union had gone on a strike.

The maintenance work, that will begin from April 26, comes against the backdrop of TKM clocking a sale of 15,001 units in March 2021, registering the highest ever domestic sales in the month of March since 2013.

Toyota India had sold 7,023 units in March 2020, amid a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February this year, the company had reported sales of 14,075 units.

"We have been able to sustain the growth momentum as we closed the last quarter registering a 73 percent growth in domestic sales, when compared to the sales in the corresponding period last year (January-March 2020). In fact, last month witnessed the highest ever domestic sales in the month of March since 2013," TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said in a statement.