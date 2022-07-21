The Drive Report: Mercedes-Benz C300d

High-performance diesels are a dying breed. So when it happens to be the most powerful variant of a newly launched car, it generates an incredible sense of FOMO. Because soon, brands will discontinue high-performance diesels, and then the torque-laden, muscle-car-like dash to 100 kmph will permanently be relegated to the memory of enthusiasts. I knew without a doubt that the Mercedes-Benz C300d will be the most fun to drive variant of the car, on the day of the launch.

For its part, Merc threw in several clues. First there was the AMG-line body kit, with its large air dams and that chrome-specked grille which dispensed with the C-Class’s standard horizontal slats. The C300d has little to offer in terms of ground clearance, owing to its AMG-esque side skirts, but when it comes to sheer driving fun, this thing is the absolute real McCoy. It’s got the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit found in the humdrum 220d. Except here it’s in a much higher state of tune. While the 220d has to make do with 197 bhp of power and 440 Nm of torque, the 300d gets a solid 261 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. In addition to this, like all versions of the C, it benefits from an additional 20 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque provided by the integrated starter generator, a mild hybrid system that adds a dose of electric power to the crankshaft. Mind you, the added boost comes in only for a short period of time, but when it does kick in, you’d better hold on to your hat.

Launching this car from a standstill provides the sort of performance 3.0-litre turbo diesels are known for. No four-pot oil burner I’ve ever driven feels quite this eager. The 300d absolutely gallops ahead, unleashing fistfuls of torque that is always on tap. Merc’s proprietary 9-speed gearbox ensures a steady, seamless ascent to high speeds and almost never skips a beat. Sure, there’s a bit of vehicular noise creeping into the cabin which you wouldn’t find in a straight-six 3.0-litre diesel, but given the cubic capacity and engine configuration you’re working with, this is about as good as it gets. In fact, Merc has proven time and again that it can extrapolate plenty of power from a four-pot motor, even oil burners like the one in the C.

But the truly remarkable thing about the C300d, what really sets it apart from other diesel performers, is the way it rides. The suspension set-up has undoubtedly been tweaked for Indian roads but that’s really what makes the 300d such an effective grand tourer. Every time you brace yourself for the bone-crunching “thud” that usually accompanies cars with such ferocious speeds, the suspension takes the bumps and undulations in its stride and swallows them whole. And it does so without necessarily compromising cornering ability. For a vehicle that doesn’t get the S-Class’s adaptive air suspension, the C300d does a fairly good job of soaking up bumps while still keeping the experience driver-focused. Considering how stiff AMG ride quality can be, and the compromise in comfort one has to make for top-notch performance, this is a refreshing change of pace. Of course, the two aren’t comparable. The C300d is nowhere nearly as dramatic or eager to tackle corners the way an AMG would be, but it is tail-happy enough that enthusiasts will get their money’s worth of absolutely bonkers driving.

More winsome attributes

To be perfectly honest, the C200’s 1.5-litre petrol did leave me a tad underwhelmed. The most alluring aspect of the new C is how well it bridges the luxury and tech gap between itself and sedans higher up the pecking order. And it does so primarily with its stellar interiors which naturally make it to the range-topping C300d. In fact, the C300d also gets that six-spoke steering wheel design while also retaining the S-Class-like vertically mounted central console and concentric air vents from the standard C. The dash here gets a carbon fibre-sequel effect and dual-tone leather seats. The small differences, particularly the steering-wheel design, really elevate this car’s interior, altering its overall vibe from pinstriped suit to, well, something a bit less formal. The barrage of C-Class-specific tech is also here from Haptic Touch controls, voice command, biometric authentication, 3D maps, car-to-car communication and, of course, state-of-the-art ADAS features—they’re all found in this car whose every crevice screams, “Why would you want an E-Class?”

Verdict

Well, the price would be one of the reasons you’d want an E. At Rs 54.23 lakh, the C300d is perilously close to a whole different segment. This includes cars like the Lexus ES300h which come with hybrid technology and, therefore, offer better fuel economy. And while the E-Class with its Rs 66.99 lakh price range might be a good Rs 12 lakh dearer, it’s enough to make this C seem a tad expensive. That said, you do get a lot of car and a lot of tech for the money. The C300d is dripping with character, bulging at the seams with pure Mercedes muscle while still offering excellent fuel economy and best-in-class interiors. It’s also the best the C-Class has looked in years, with the AMG-line embellishments going a long way to add visual substance to go with the car’s obviously sporty nature. No enthusiast could ask for more.