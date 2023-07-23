The Drive Report: Ferrari 296 GTS

Ferrari 296 GTS

Although it might be hard to prove in a court of law, convertibles make the driving experience empirically better. And driving experiences seldom offer room for improvement when the thing being driven is a Ferrari. In this instance, the recently launched Ferrari 296 GTS. Sibling to the car that holds the distinction of being the first V6-powered road-going Ferrari, the GTS is the first drop-top Ferrari to be powered by six-cylinders. It is the latest mid-engined, plug-in hybrid drop-top powerhouse from Maranello, juxtaposing novel and mind-bogglingly complex new technology with the time-tested drama of a folding rooftop. The result? Supercar theatre at its finest.

The Hardware

From every conceivable angle, the 296 GTS is a thing of beauty. Yes, the famed buttresses brought back into mainstream design consciousness by the GTB coupé are gone, instead accommodating the folding rooftop mechanism which is neatly tucked away within seconds. For a car that’s up to its gills in bleeding-edge F1-derived hybrid tech, this is a supercar in touch with tradition. The 296 GTS bears more than a passing resemblance to the 250 LM endurance racer from the 60s, and then there’s the name which evokes the 70s 308 GTB, immortalised on television by Magnum PI. It’s lithe, moulded by the forces of physics and yet, there’s much artistry in its sculpted form.

Underneath that stripe-enhanced skin, is pure wizardry. Ferrari may have cut down on cubic capacity, but it has gained an all-new power source, offering limitless possibilities. Eager to know how if the V6 still packs trademark Ferrari aural notes, I gently thumb the touch-enabled surface of the steering that says “Start/Stop”. Sure enough, a rumble and a snarl later, all six cylinders are firing-up. But that’s only half the equation. Working in tandem is a rear-mounted electric motor joining forces with the V6 through an additional clutch to produce a grand total of 819 bhp. Even at half the cylinder-count, Ferrari is managing to put out V12 levels of power. The future looks bright.

The absence of a centrally-mounted infotainment touchscreen is like a gust of prairie-scented wind. It’s also telling of just how hardcore a supercar the 296 GTS is despite packing 70 additional kilos than the coupé. But you get infinite headroom, so it's hardly what can be called a tradeoff. The steering offers an interesting glimpse into Ferrari evolution. On the opposite side of the thankfully analogue manettino dial are a series of logos. One is the Performance mode wherein power levels are cut down a bit, another is the Qualifying mode, where Ferrari’s new proprietary transition manager actuator kicks-in to keep electric power and petrol power working in glorious conjunction to deliver 819 bhp of power at 8000 rpm. In short, the full-Ferrari experience. And then there’s a pure electric mode, wherein this 1.5-tonne Italian thoroughbred channels its inner church mouse, leaving much bewilderment in its wake, as it trundles along milking a 7.4 kWh electric battery. A battery that exists purely to provide supplementary power and not silent driveway exits, if Ferrari is to be believed. Besides, a blue-striped Ferrari is about as stealthy as a space shuttle.

Evolution over revolution

In a decade-long career which involved sampling several Ferraris there have been many firsts. Each of them is a core memory. The first time the 458 Italia’s V8 fired-up behind my ears, and continued to echo in my head for a fortnight. The first time I drove a naturally-aspirated V12 up and down a glorious mountain road. Something that continues to play out like a frenzied dream sequence, to this day. Then there was the introduction of turbocharged power to a Ferrari. Something that was anathema to Ferrari purists. And now this, a twin-turbo V6 paired to an electric motor. Each experience is distinct, packing a very different flavour delivered by the bowlful.

Switching to combustion mode, I line-up the GTS on an empty stretch of tarmac roughly 40 km east of Dubai. With over 654 bhp to play with, the 296 GTS, dispatches speed with ease and sure enough, the V6, sounds like a Ferrari should. Emitting a low rumble which sings its way to a glorious crescendo, punctuated by the sound of the turbo-spooling. Trust Ferrari to make the sound of forced induction a symphony unto itself. Yes, the GTS is heavier by 70kg, thanks to the aluminium hardtop and bits of carbon fibre added to further bolster the chassis. But notions like “torsional rigidity” have little meaning outside a racetrack. Not that this thing can’t hold its own on a racetrack. But when it comes to the great outdoors, the 296 GTS has far more to offer in terms of performance than any driver, no matter how adept, can extract from it. This one packs the Assetto Fiorano package which comes with fixed rate multimatic dampers. But it’s still supple enough to ply on public roads without shaking-up dental work. In fact, bolstered bucket-seats, and screaming mid-mounted V6 notwithstanding, the 296 GTS can be rightly accused of offering grand tourer levels of comfort.

Hybrid Hellion

Time for crank-up the power. Switching to Qualifying mode immediately makes the Ferrari sound angrier, because what follows is a burst of power that human synapses of the non-racer variety simply aren’t designed to keep up with. The 296 GTS goes into triple-digit territory within a blink of an eye, with the eight-speed dual clutch transmission working at customary lightning speed to help the car leapfrog toward the horizon. In first gear, your eyeballs are thrown into the back of their sockets, by third gear you’re beginning to comprehend the level of power you’re in charge of and by fourth, you’ve run out of tarmac. That’s the long and short of driving this thing, with power levels dialled-up to max, on a public road.

Thankfully the suspension geometry remains the same as the GTB’s so the comfort levels remain consistent throughout. As does the traction. Even if you’re relishing sliding around in Race mode, the car is always in control and thank god for that. Because Ferrari has given this thing far more power than can be considered sensible by any margin. Even a 100 bhp less would have been enough to qualify this a total monster. But 819 bhp of rear-wheel driven power, means the GTS is a proper, bonafide sportscar.

Bottom Line

Truth be told Ferrari is a brand that hasn’t really needed any press. Even at an astonishing Rs 6.24 crore (ex-showroom) Ferrari will have far more takers for the 296 GTS than the amount of cars it’s able to supply. Test driving one is largely for posterity’s sake because history must document how the mid-engined Ferrari continues to evolve. Folding or rigid rooftop, a new Ferrari is a seismic event. And this one is special for how balanced its character is. There’s none of that track-hardened carbon-fibre tub puritanism that can take a toll on your spine. The 296 GTS is remarkable not only for how it can provide some semblance of everyday comfort before turning into an absolute tyre-eviscerating powerhouse. The GTS brings the right amount of playfulness to the table, using pedigree and poise to burst the hyperbolic performance bubble that is the modern supercar space.