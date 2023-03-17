 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Drive Report: Audi Q3 Sportback

Parth Charan
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

Can a sloping roofline and other accoutrements further enhance the Q3’s appeal?

The return of the beloved Audi Q3—once an undisputed leader in its segment—has expectedly galvanised the compact luxury SUV segment, a slightly beleaguered subgroup featuring downsized powertrains from the best European carmakers. Audi, thankfully, having learnt its lesson with the much-reviled 1.4 TSI A4, knows the perils of downsizing and so has decided to come in all guns blazing with the most powerful (and largest) petrol powertrain in the segment.

And if that weren’t enough of a differentiator, Audi has now launched the same car in a new shape, with new colours, making it the only coupe-style compact luxury SUV in the country. The Q3 Sportback may seem like an afterthought, given that it’s near-identical to the SUV-style Q3, but it’s a fine (and fine-looking) addition to what’s easily one of the most well-specked SUVs in the market.

Why is that so? Well, for starters, it’s the only vehicle in its category to offer all-wheel drive tech as standard (Quattro, no less). The key highlight with the Sportback is, of course, a visual one, with Audi having saved its spiffiest S-Line trim.