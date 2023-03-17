The Drive Report: Audi Q3 Sportback

The return of the beloved Audi Q3—once an undisputed leader in its segment—has expectedly galvanised the compact luxury SUV segment, a slightly beleaguered subgroup featuring downsized powertrains from the best European carmakers. Audi, thankfully, having learnt its lesson with the much-reviled 1.4 TSI A4, knows the perils of downsizing and so has decided to come in all guns blazing with the most powerful (and largest) petrol powertrain in the segment.

And if that weren’t enough of a differentiator, Audi has now launched the same car in a new shape, with new colours, making it the only coupe-style compact luxury SUV in the country. The Q3 Sportback may seem like an afterthought, given that it’s near-identical to the SUV-style Q3, but it’s a fine (and fine-looking) addition to what’s easily one of the most well-specked SUVs in the market.

Why is that so? Well, for starters, it’s the only vehicle in its category to offer all-wheel drive tech as standard (Quattro, no less). The key highlight with the Sportback is, of course, a visual one, with Audi having saved its spiffiest S-Line trim.

This means sharper, edgier front and rear bumper design, a sharply-cut, new set of alloys and a mesh-like, silver-toned grille instead of the slatted one found in the Q3. The end result is, as expected, quite a drastic visual departure from the already extroverted design of the Q3 SUV. Personally, I've always leaned towards the unapologetic functionality of regular SUV designs, instead of the mongrel that is the modern "coupé SUV". But one look at the new Q3 Sportback, especially in that new shade of Turbo Blue, and I can't seem to recall what sort of reservations I held against that design. This is a striking looking car, in part due to Audi's fantastic colour schemes which really liven up its visual appeal. And partly because a sloping roofline really lends itself well to the sharply contoured design of the new Q3, which is, even in standard guise, a scaled-down Q8. Where the sloping roofline is rather un-utilitarian in larger SUVs, here it serves to enhance the Q3's sporty character. And, according to the brand, there's been no compromise when it comes to the boot space, offering a similar 530 litres, making the Sportback a win-win proposition if you're willing to pay top dollar, since this is the range-topping version of the Q3 in India.

INTERIORS Nothing changes as far as the cockpit is concerned. Not that anything needed to. The Q3, even in standard trim, benefits from a fabulously appointed cabin, with brushed aluminium surfaces finely enmeshed with leather and top-notch plastics. Audi's MMI system is now entirely touch-enabled and smooth enough to operate although the absence of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is shocking, especially at this price point. Then there's the small matter of rear headroom, which, surprise, surprise, has been compromised in the pursuit of more exciting aesthetics. Not by much, but rear passengers will definitely notice the compromised headroom. Still, four adults can sit in absolute comfort in the Sportback. It's not like anyone will get a crick in their neck. Dynamic photo,Colour: Turbo blue PERFORMANCE If you're wondering whether the added aerodynamism adds to the Q3's straight-line speed, it doesn't. The standard model is already quite a sprightly machine, with an absolute gem of a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol making 190hp and 320 Nm of torque. It's the most powerful forced induction motor in a segment beset by slightly anaemic petrol motors. Since there are no diesels offered by the brand, this remains the sole powertrain option. Its performance lies considerably enhanced by the 7-speed DSG gearbox, with crisp, precise shifts helping it flawlessly execute its directive: to deliver smooth, linear performance. Thankfully, the Sportback's suspension setting remains the same, so a supple, cushioned ride is delivered in every mode. With on-board Quattro, it's not razor-sharp handling but the promise of constant, reassuring traction that's offered with the Q3. It's a smartly calibrated machine that outshines its rivals considerably, no two ways about it. Static photo,Colour: Turbo blue VERDICT The Q3 Sportback is undoubtedly the Q3's ideal self. Its bright plumage mixed with its irrepressible joie de vivre makes it stand out from the pack. While it doesn't diminish the utility of the bog-standard Q3, it doesn't do much to enhance it either. Therefore, if you're into the whole "no compromise" scheme of things, by all means foot the Rs 51.43 lakh bill, (incidentally only Rs 1.04 lakh over the top-end Technology trim found on the SUV). And Rs 1.04 isn't much considering the added value you're getting in the form of indisputably better looks. If you want a Q3 with all the bells and whistles, then the Sportback is probably the one to go for.

Parth Charan is a Mumbai-based writer who’s written extensively on cars for over seven years.