The Best CNG cars to buy right now 

With fuel prices rising again, the only option for the average car buyer looking for a relatively inexpensive and comfortable commute is a compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered compact hatchback or sedan, once relegated co cab fleets. Electric vehicles come at a cost premium many cannot afford and the absence of diesel powertrains means it's time for CNG cars to shine.

Many top manufacturers of entry-level cars are now making factory-fitted CNG versions of popular models. And if the compromised storage space and the scarcity of CNG fuel stations aren’t a concern (brands like Maruti Suzuki Ltd now offer apps that help you locate the nearest CNG refuelling station), here are some of the best CNG cars in the market you can consider for your next purchase.

Tata Tiago CNG

The latest model to join the CNG brigade, the Tata Tiago CNG comes in four variants, including a range-topping XZ+ which comes with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, electronically operated rear-view mirrors and a rear parking camera. It also packs more power than rival CNG cars, with a 1.2-litre, Bharat Stage-IV-compliant engine making 72bhp and 95Nm of torque when running on CNG power.

Tata Motors Ltd’s claimed mileage of 26.49km/kg of gas is a little less than what other budget hatchbacks offer, but the Tiago offers a lot more in terms of features and safety. The standard petrol Tiago has a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating; NCAP is short for New Car Assessment Programme. The CNG kit also comes with factory warranty and higher levels of safety than you would get with a retro-fitted CNG kit.

Price: Rs 7.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Claimed Mileage: 26.49km/kg

Tata Tigor CNG

For those in need of more boot space than the CNG-powered Tiago has to offer, there is now the Tigor CNG to consider. It packs the same amount of power as the Tiago, is powered by the same engine and even offers the same mileage -- 26.49km/kg. A digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support along with a few other plush features (also found in the Tiago) make the Tigor a marginally more utilitarian option with a 419 litre boot (with a 60-litre tank placed inside). Much like the Tiago, however, there are no Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) gearbox options to be found here, with customers having to make do with a 5-speed manual.

Price: Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Claimed Mileage: 26.49km/kg

Going toe-to-toe against the boot-equipped Tigor is the Hyundai Aura CNG. Although more ungainly looking than the Tigor, the Aura does boast of a higher claimed mileage of 28km/kg of gas. That said, with only 68bhp dripping out of its three-pot, 1.2-litre Multi Point Fuel Injection (MPFI) engine, it is less powerful than the Tata CNG options. This can be irksome on empty B-roads and downright maddening in traffic, leaving you to choose between frugality and performance. At 402 litres, boot space in the Aura is less than the Tigor’s, which, coupled with its high price-point, puts it at a disadvantage. For its mix of utility and frugality, the Aura is still a great option.

Price: Rs 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Claimed Mileage: 28km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG remains peerless in its ability as a people-mover, with a seating capacity for seven adults that only the more barebones Maruti Suzuki Eeco can offer. The Ertiga gets a four-pot, naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, making 88bhp of power and 122 Nm of torque, the latter coming in handy under a heavy load. Once again, as with most CNG vehicles, an automatic gearbox remains conspicuously absent, with only a 5-speed gearbox on offer. But the Ertiga’s claimed mileage of 26.2km/kg of gas, despite its size, makes it the most frugal Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) in the market. It’s also the only CNG car from Maruti Suzuki to have received a three-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Price: Rs 9.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Claimed Mileage: 26.2 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

Maruti Suzuki’s CNG options may take a slight beating when it comes to crash safety ratings, but there’s no beating the brand when it comes to mileage. The recently launched new generation Celerio just had a CNG-version added to its list of variants and Maruti Suzuki claim that it is the most fuel-efficient CNG car there is. Makes sense given that it is powered by a relatively small 1.0-litre K10C Dualjet engine which makes a very modest 55bhp. While this makes it the least powerful car on the list, its claimed mileage of 35km/kg isn’t to be scoffed at. For those looking to buy their first car with mileage being the most important factor, the Celerio CNG, now with refreshed looks and interiors, is the clear option.

Price: Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Claimed Mileage: 35 km/k