 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Tesla's Investor Day: Solar energy, economic EV and robotaxis likely to be in Masterplan 3

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Tesla's third Master Plan, which will include information about the company's new lower-cost car platform and its effort to grow to "extreme size," is soon to be unveiled by Elon Musk.

Tesla's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted about convening Tesla's first Investor Day event. The event will take place on March 1st at Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Musk has said  in his tweet the event is for “people and life of earth,” adding that “it will be a message of good hope & positivity for the future.”

Musk has previously blogged about Master Plan 1 and Master Plan Deux, he is all set to unveil the 'Master Plan 3' at the Investor Day Event. Musk said in his tweet that the Master Plan 3 is all about sustainable energy.

"Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1. The future is bright!" Musk tweeted.