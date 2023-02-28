Tesla's Investor Day: Solar energy, economic EV and robotaxis likely to be in Masterplan 3

Tesla's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted about convening Tesla's first Investor Day event. The event will take place on March 1st at Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Musk has said in his tweet the event is for “people and life of earth,” adding that “it will be a message of good hope & positivity for the future.”

Musk has previously blogged about Master Plan 1 and Master Plan Deux, he is all set to unveil the 'Master Plan 3' at the Investor Day Event. Musk said in his tweet that the Master Plan 3 is all about sustainable energy.

"Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1. The future is bright!" Musk tweeted.

The tweet seems to hint at Tesla's attempt to push renewable energy with a focus on solar power.

'Bright future'

Tesla recently tweeted a GIF with the caption 'Tesla ecosystem: energy generation, energy storage & electric vehicles.'

The GIF showed a Tesla car plugged into a house with a solar panel, which hints at Tesla's move to push for its energy business. However, solar power is not a new addition as it was also a part of the Master Plan Deux. The EV-maker also acquired SolarCity previously.

A report by The Verge suggests that Tesla’s solar roof installations have been slow going, and revenue from the company’s home energy business remains around 5 percent.

Robotaxis

Citing a recent earnings call, The Verge said that Musk has predicted that a fleet of autonomous 'robo-taxis' will be mass-produced by the beginning of 2024. The Tesla CEO also said that the company had 'made a lot of progress' on the autonomous taxi.

Previously Musk had predicted in 2019 on the company's first AI Day that By 2020, a “million” Tesla robotaxis would be out on the road.

$25000 Electric Vehicle

Musk has said that Tesla will eventually have a $25,000 electric car, he, however, has not given a date for the launch of the $25000 car yet. A report by The Verge cited analysts who have cast doubt on that number, arguing that supply chain conditions have changed since Musk originally made the prediction.

Musk has previously talked about Tesla's goal, to make two cars for the same cost as one Model 3. Tesla however doesn't plan to sell the electric vehicle for half the price of the Model 3. The goal is purely to make the manufacturing process efficient and more cost-effective.

Cybertruck and Roadster

Musk unveiled the Cybertruck on November 21 in 2019 and production models of the vehicle have been spotted recently around Fremont. The Verge predicts that a production version of the same will be seen during the Investor Day event.

Going by the latest sightings the Cybertruck now has tweaked front and rear fascias and boxier dimensions.