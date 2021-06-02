MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

Tesla recalls nearly 6,000 US cars over potentially loose bolts

The recall covers certain 2019-2021 Model 3 vehicles and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles. Tesla's filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue and that the company will inspect and tighten, or replace, the caliper bolts as necessary.

Reuters
June 02, 2021 / 06:53 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Tesla Inc is recalling nearly 6,000 U.S. vehicles because brake caliper bolts could be loose, with the potential to cause a loss of tire pressure, documents made public on Wednesday show.

The recall covers certain 2019-2021 Model 3 vehicles and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles. Tesla's filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue and that the company will inspect and tighten, or replace, the caliper bolts as necessary.

Tesla failed to oversee Elon Musk's tweets, US SEC letters claim: Report

Tesla said that loose caliper bolts could allow the brake caliper to separate and contact the wheel rim, which could cause a loss of tire pressure in "very rare circumstances." The company said that, in the "unlikely event" there is vehicle damage from a loose or missing fastener, it will arrange for a tow to the nearest service center for repair.

The filing with NHTSA said Tesla was made aware in December of a field incident involving a 2021 Model Y vehicle with a missing fastener on the driver-side rear brake caliper.

Close
The company has since taken measures to prevent loosening of the bolts in the assembly process.
Reuters
TAGS: #brake caliper #brake caliper bolts #Model Y vehicles #NHTSA #Tesla
first published: Jun 2, 2021 06:53 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.