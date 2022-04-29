Tesla recalls 48,000 US vehicles over speed display

Tesla EVs. (PC- AFP)

Tesla is recalling about 48,000 Model 3 Performance vehicles in the United States because they may not display the speedometer while in "Track Mode," documents released Friday show.

The recall covers vehicles from the 2018 through 2022 model years. Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue. Tesla said a firmware update released in December unintentionally removed the speed unit from the user interface.





