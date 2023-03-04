English
    Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said a loose seat frame bolt may reduce seat belt system performance, increasing injury risks during a crash.

    Reuters
    March 04, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST
    Tesla told NHTSA it has identified five warranty claims since December that may be related to the conditions described (Representative Image)

    Tesla Inc said it is recalling 3,470 2022 through 2023 Model Y vehicles in the United States because bolts securing the second-row seatback frames may not have been securely tightened, according to a filing made public Saturday.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said a loose seat frame bolt may reduce seat belt system performance, increasing injury risks during a crash.

    Tesla told NHTSA it has identified five warranty claims since December that may be related to the conditions described above. Tesla said it was not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue.

