Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 08:15 AM IST

Tesla raises China-made Model 3 prices after EV subsidies cut

China cut subsidies on electric vehicles, effective April 23, but will have a three-month transition period.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
A Tesla logo hangs on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
A Tesla logo hangs on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc raised prices for two China-made model 3 variants after authorities cut subsidies in the world's biggest auto market.

China cut subsidies on electric vehicles, effective April 23, but will have a three-month transition period.

The starting price for the Shanghai-made Standard Range Model 3 sedans is 303,550 yuan after receiving subsidies, up from 299,050 yuan, while Long Range Model 3 cars, which Tesla plans to roll out from June this year, are now priced at 344,050 yuan versus 339,050 yuan earlier, a Tesla China company website shows.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 08:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Model 3 #Model 3 price hike #Standard Range Model 3 #Tesla #Vhina

