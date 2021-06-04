MARKET NEWS

Tesla plans to test Model 3 cars in India by July-August, get product ready for sale by 2021-end: Report

The company "plans to set up showrooms in 3-4 metros including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi", the report said, adding that Tesla may look at a "franchise model" for aftersales workshops in India.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
Representative image

American electric vehicle maker Tesla is expected to finally launch its products in India. The company is considering to test its Model 3 cars in the country by July-August, and prepare the product for sale by the year-end, CNBC TV-18 reported on June 4.

Tesla sources who spoke to the news channel suggested that the company would initially assess the response to electric vehicles in India's metro cities.

The company "plans to set up showrooms in 3-4 metros including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi," the report said, adding that Tesla may look at a "franchise model" for aftersales workshops in India.

To seek approval from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Tesla "looks to bring in Model 3 cars to India for testing in July-August", the sources told CNBC-TV18, adding that the back-end work has been initiated by Tesla to "get the product ready for sale before 2021-end".

Tesla has begun expanding its leadership team in India, which suggests that the company is expected to soon begin business operations in the world's second-most populated country.

A report on June 3 claimed that the company has initiated hiring for leadership and senior positions in India, including a head of sales and marketing, and a head of human resources department.

Take a look at the India-bound cars from Tesla

The Tesla Model 3 is the most affordable car in the company’s lineup, and the price in India could range from Rs 55-60 lakh, according to reports. Internationally, the EV is fitted with a range of powertrain options. While the base model churns out 283 PS and 450 Nm and achieves a 0-100 sprint in 5.5 seconds, the top-spec Model 3 is capable of 450 PS and 639 Nm with a sprint pegged at 3.3 seconds. Both models also get different top speeds and ranges.
TAGS: #automobile #Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) #Business #Companies #Electric Vehicle #Tesla #Tesla Model 3
first published: Jun 4, 2021 03:48 pm

