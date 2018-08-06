App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tesla planning to launch a mini-car that can 'squeeze in' an adult

Tesla's latest work in progress is expected to be a mini version of its products that could also fit a full-sized adult

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesla honcho Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the electric carmakers were working on a new "mini-car".

Tesla's latest work in progress is expected to be a mini version of its products that could also fit a full-sized adult.

Musk, however, did not specify a timeline as to when his latest offering could hit the roads.

This will not be the first time that Tesla taps into the unconventional market, as they previously launched "Model S Radio Flyer" toy car, which is designed for children aged between three and eight and comes with a 30-watt battery pack.

related news

The announcement comes in the midst of surging phase for Tesla as the electric carmakers reported a $4 billion revenue in the second quarter of 2018.

Their production qualms also seem to be behind them as Tesla last month achieved the self-set target of manufacturing 5,000 Model 3 cars each week.

The bullish business magnate now plans to achieve the milestone of manufacturing 10,000 Model 3 cars by the beginning of next year.

"We aim to increase production to 10,000 Model 3s per week as fast as we can. We believe that the majority of Tesla's production lines will be ready to produce at this rate by the end of 2018," Musk said during Tesla's second-quarter results last week.

The company further expects to produce 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3 cars in the third quarter of 2018.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 04:40 pm

tags #automobile #Elon Musk #Tesla #Trending News #world

