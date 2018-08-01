Tesla counter sued by 'whistle blower' for $1 million over phishing accusation

Former Tesla employee, Martin Tripp, who was sued for alleged trade secrets to third parties, filed a rebuttal against the company alleging defamation on Wednesday, according to a report in The Guardian.

A former employee at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada, Tripp was accused of relaying trade secrets and was let off by the electric carmaker in June.

Over the last few weeks, he has been the subject of various accusations furnished by Tesla and CEO Elon Musk.

Tripp has now denied all allegations and has filed a countersuit against Tesla citing emotional distress and “numerous threats to his personal safety.” He is seeking a USD 1 million claim along with punitive damages.

The counterclaim launched by Tripp also mentions that as a result of Musk's comments he was forced to relocate and has also developed health complexities such as nausea and anxiety.

“There were very suspicious, very contradictory stories that were advanced by Tesla. We’re going to be interested in getting to the bottom of how the story was concocted,” said Tripp's attorney Robert D Mitchell in a report.

The tussle between Tesla and Tripp began on June 17 when Musk emailed his employee saying that an employee "had conducted quite extensive and damaging sabotage to [the company’s] operations."

Musk further accused him of exporting “large amounts of highly sensitive Tesla data to unknown third parties” and also of recoding Telsa's Operating System, although his identity was not revealed at that time.

A week later, Tesla filed a suit with the Nevada District Court, revealing that Tripp was behind the misdeeds.