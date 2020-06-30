‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ yacht unveiled: Lamborghini brings opulence to the high seas

Automobili Lamborghini unveiled yacht ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ on June 30. It has been co-developed with The Italian Sea Group. The yacht, according to a Mint report, draws inspiration from Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The super sports car has a futuristic design philosophy, and the same has been carried forward in the yacht, the report said, adding that the outstanding feature of the yacht is its speed and lightweight engineering.

The yacht, which will be available at the beginning of 2021, is capable of hitting up to 60 knots and is powered by two MAN V12-2000 hp engines.

"If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision. I’m delighted to celebrate this successful collaboration," the article quotes Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, as saying.

"This yacht represents the significance of creating a valuable partnership, at its best: our co-operation allows the essence of both organisations’ style and expertise to be transferred to different worlds, sharing in their diversity to interpret and add value to the final product in a new environment," Domenicali added.