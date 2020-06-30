App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 10:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ yacht unveiled: Lamborghini brings opulence to the high seas

The yacht, which will be available at the beginning of 2021, is capable of hitting up to 60 knots and is powered by two MAN V12-2000 hp engines

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 (Image: Lamborghini.com)
Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 (Image: Lamborghini.com)

Automobili Lamborghini unveiled yacht ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ on June 30. It has been co-developed with The Italian Sea Group. The yacht, according to a Mint report, draws inspiration from Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The super sports car has a futuristic design philosophy, and the same has been carried forward in the yacht, the report said, adding that the outstanding feature of the yacht is its speed and lightweight engineering.

The yacht, which will be available at the beginning of 2021, is capable of hitting up to 60 knots and is powered by two MAN V12-2000 hp engines.

Close

"If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision. I’m delighted to celebrate this successful collaboration," the article quotes Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, as saying.

"This yacht represents the significance of creating a valuable partnership, at its best: our co-operation allows the essence of both organisations’ style and expertise to be transferred to different worlds, sharing in their diversity to interpret and add value to the final product in a new environment," Domenicali added.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:38 pm

tags #automobile #Business #Current Affairs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.