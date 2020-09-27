Tata Nexon deals: EMIs starting at Rs 5,999, zero down payment, and other discounts offered by Tata Motors

Tata Motors is going all-in with offers for its SUVs ahead of the festival season. The Tata Nexon is now being offered with special EMI scheme that allows customers to start their five-year loan period with a monthly payment of only Rs 5,999.

After announcing steep discounts on the flagship Harrier SUV earlier, it is now the Tata Nexon's turn to receive several easy payment options for consumers to avail. This financing scheme, which ramps up the EMI payouts over the course of the loan period, can be refinanced if need be towards the end of the tenure, reported Gaadiwaadi.

Tata's other offers on the Nexon include an EMI holiday for six months if financing from the manufacturer, where only the monthly interest is serviceable. The Nexon can also be driven away with zero down payment, with 100 percent on-road funding offered, according to the report.

The Tata Nexon has two engine options to choose from - a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. The car comes in both automatic and manual variants, with features including automatic climate control, a 7-inch infotainment system and projector headlamps.