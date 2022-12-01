Tata Motors total wholesales rise 21% in November

The AVINYA Concept is an uncompromising vision for electric mobility. The concept enhances the overall sense of space and natural light to the functional console inspired steering wheel, the voice activated systems for a deeper interface for all its passengers, and many more. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors on Thursday said its total wholesales increased by 21 per cent to 75,478 units in November.

The company had dispatched 62,192 units in November 2021.

The auto major said its total sales in the domestic market stood at 73,467 units last month, up 27 per cent, as compared to 58,073 units in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market fell 10 per cent to 29,053 units, from 32,245 units in November 2021, it added.

Last month, the company's total passenger vehicle dispatches rose 55 per cent to 46,037 units as against 29,778 units in the year-ago period.