Tata Motors to beef up production capacity at Sanand plant to 4.2 lakh units

Chandrima Sanyal
Feb 06, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

The Sanand manufacturing plant, which used to produce Ford cars, is set to go on stream under Tata Motors over the next 12-18 months

Tata Motors intends to ramp up the production capacity at its newly acquired Sanand plant over the next 12-18 months, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles, said in an analyst call.

The $726-crore acquisition of the Sanand plant was completed last month through Tata Motors’ subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML). The acquisition came at an opportune moment for the company which is nearing the saturation point at its two other manufacturing plants in Pune and Sanand. The facility, which earlier used to churn out Ford cars, can produce up to 3 lakh units a year and is scalable to 4.2 lakh units.

Tatas had a logistical advantage in homing in on the Sanand plant. The facility sits adjacent to the existing Tata Motors plant and it would make it easier for the automaker to reconfigure the operations at the new unit to suit its existing and future platforms.

In the analysts' call, Chandra also discussed the company’s structural material cost reduction initiatives in efforts to improve margins. He noted that a leaner cost structure, lesser inventory, and better supplies should strengthen the wholesale in the fourth quarter of 2023 sequentially.