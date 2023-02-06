Tata Motors to beef up production capacity at Sanand plant to 4.2 lakh units

Tata Motors intends to ramp up the production capacity at its newly acquired Sanand plant over the next 12-18 months, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles, said in an analyst call.

The $726-crore acquisition of the Sanand plant was completed last month through Tata Motors’ subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML). The acquisition came at an opportune moment for the company which is nearing the saturation point at its two other manufacturing plants in Pune and Sanand. The facility, which earlier used to churn out Ford cars, can produce up to 3 lakh units a year and is scalable to 4.2 lakh units.

Tatas had a logistical advantage in homing in on the Sanand plant. The facility sits adjacent to the existing Tata Motors plant and it would make it easier for the automaker to reconfigure the operations at the new unit to suit its existing and future platforms.

In the analysts' call, Chandra also discussed the company’s structural material cost reduction initiatives in efforts to improve margins. He noted that a leaner cost structure, lesser inventory, and better supplies should strengthen the wholesale in the fourth quarter of 2023 sequentially.

Tata Motors is "on track and ahead of the deadline" when it comes to align its product range to match the second phase of BS-VI emission norms which will come into force from April 1, he said. Chandra assured that the supply environment has normalised after a long period of challenges, fostering an upbeat business outlook.

Hyderabad in top gear for India's first Formula-E race: Tickets to schedule, here's your complete gu... “It is meeting the demand for all the regular models, except for some popular models which are still high on the waiting list. Overall enquiry to the retail time has increased for the industry. This is a signal of lack of urgency among the customer with improved supplies,” he said. By 2030, Tata Motors looks to achieve a model mix of 25-30 percent CNG-driven vehicles, 25-30 percent electric vehicles, and the rest, gasoline with a high mix of flex-fuel (gasoline mixed with 51-83 percent ethanol). On January 25, Tata Motors reported solid results for the third-quarter ended December 2022. The company posted revenues from operations of Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51 percent year-over-year. Moreover, the consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore was a remarkable improvement over a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year. At 2:58pm on Monday, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 442.10, down Rs 3.40, or 0.75 percent on the NSE.

Chandrima Sanyal