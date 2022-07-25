Tata Motors ties up with Kolkata-based EC Wheels to deploy 1,000 XPRES-T electric sedans

Automotive manufacturer Tata Motors on July 25 said it has tied up with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd, an app-based urban transportation company based in Kolkata, to deploy 1,000 XPRES-T electric sedans.

The sedan will be used for cab transportation, Tata Motors said in a press release, adding that the company will commence "deliveries in phases".

"With a commanding EV market share of 90 percent in the east, the signing of this MoU makes for the biggest ever EV fleet order in the region," it added.

"Tata Motors has always been focusing on the faster adoption of EVs in the mobility space, helping grow India’s e-mobility market. We are delighted to partner with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd for the largest deployment of electric sedans in the fleet segment for the eastern region," said Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager – Network Management & EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

XPRES-T EV has created a new benchmark in the electric vehicle segment as it offers enhanced safety, fast charging solution, and a premium interior theme along with "dynamic performance" at an affordable price, he added.

EC Wheels India's Promoter Director Mayank Bindal said the association with Tata Motors will help them to rapidly expand electrification in the eastern regions of India and work towards providing sustainable mobility solutions to our customers.

"Through this association, we aim to contribute in creating a large EV mobility ecosystem in Eastern India, thereby reducing carbon emissions into the environment. With the best-in-class electric vehicles offered by Tata Motors, we intend to provide the customers with incomparable cab services in West Bengal and hope to continue this association on a long-term basis providing an elevated customer experience on our platform," Bindal added.

XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under XPRES brand, which was launched by Tata Motors in July last year for fleet customers.

The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80 percent in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.

The vehicle comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants, Tata Motors said, adding that the premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and electric blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.