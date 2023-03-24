 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors steps up EV play, plans separate sales channel: Report

Mar 24, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

From April 2023, Tata Motors dealers will commence billing of EV and ICE (internal combustion engine) models to separate companies - ICE models to Tata Passenger Vehicles, and the EV models to TPEM.

Tata Motors, India's leading automobile manufacturer, is likely to be the first traditional carmaker to have a separate sales channel for electric vehicles (EVs), the Economic Times reported on March 24.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), the EV subsidiary of the Tata Group automotive flagship will enhance the EV channel strategy - including design, location and the number of outlets - within the first quarter of FY24 and the showrooms, too will be up and running in the next 6-12 months, the report said.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

According to the report, initially, the company may look to set up 10 outlets in top 10 tier-2 cities. The automobile company said that it is considering dealership formats that go with its leadership credentials in the EV segment, but the company declined to share further details.