Tata Motors seeks over £500 million aid from UK govt for setting up battery factory: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:15 PM IST

Tata Motors, which owns JLR, is weighing the option of setting up the plant in Spain if the talks with the British government fail to yield results.

Tata Motors' EV battery plant in Somerset, which is in the plans, is crucial for the country's struggling automobile sector (Representative image)

India-headquartered automotive company Tata Motors has sought more than £500 million in aid from the UK government, for setting up a battery factory in the country, a report in the Financial Times said.

The factory, which Tata Motors is reportedly considering setting up in Somerset in partnership with Chinese battery maker Envision, will be critical in supporting the manufacturing of Jaguar Land Rover's fleet of electric vehicles.

A UK government official, who spoke to FT on condition of anonymity, said the discussions with Tata Motors were underway. "Whether or not the talks go anywhere depends on whether a final amount can be agreed," the official was quoted as saying.

The newspaper learnt from sources that Tata Motors has given "weeks" to the UK officials to pledge financial support. The company, which owns JLR, is weighing the option of setting up the plant in Spain, if the talks with the British government fail to yield results, the persons aware of the development claimed.