Tata Motors partners with SBI to offer loan structured schemes for new Ace EV

Tata Motors on March 1 said it has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer "easy loan structured schemes" for the purchase of Tata Ace EV, its all-new commercial electric vehicle.

The automobile company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the SBI, that allows it to offer "unique financing solutions" for the Ace EV, adding that it would leverage the strong network of the public lender "to make these solutions accessible to customers".

"We are proud to partner with Tata Motors in an endeavour to offer attractive financing options for the Ace EV. We are confident that the new financing scheme will help individuals and MSMEs in purchasing the state-of-the-art, eco-friendly electric mini-truck," SBI's deputy managing director (retail - agri, SME & FI) Pravin Raghavendra said.

The collaboration with SBI, which is the country's largest state-run lender, will fast-track the "efforts towards sustainable mobility and support the nation’s net-zero aspirations", added Rajesh Kaul, vice president, sales & marketing, commercial vehicle business, Tata Motors.

Moneycontrol News