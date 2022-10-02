Tata Motors looking to introduce four wheel drive capability in electric version of its SUVs

Tata Motors is actively looking at introducing four wheel drive technology in electric versions of its sports utility vehicles going ahead, according to company's passenger vehicle business head Shailesh Chandra. The home-grown auto major currently does not offer four wheel drive trims in any of its existing product range which includes models like Nexon, Harrier and Safari.

The company aims to have a portfolio of ten electric products, a mix of existing nameplates and all new models, by 2025. Tata Motors is looking at models above the Nexon range as possible candidates for the four by four (4X4) upgrade.

"Our focus will be to try and do that in the electric vehicles. We are going to work on this in the electric version of our future SUVs," Tata Motors Managing Director – Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles – Shailesh Chandra told