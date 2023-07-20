Tata Motors launches two new Altroz variants starting at Rs 6.90 lakh

Tata Motors has launched two new variants in the Altroz lineup, the XM and XM(S), priced at Rs 6.90 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both the variants will be positioned in between the Altroz XE and the XM+, and will broaden reach to cater to a wider customer base, as per the company’s claims.

Both new variants of the premium hatchback will be available with the 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine mated to a manual transmission.

The Altroz XM variant will be offered with features such as steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, R16 complete wheel covers, and an updated dashboard. The XM(S) variant will also be equipped with an electric sunroof in its list of offerings.

Additionally, all manual petrol variants of the Altroz will now come with four power windows and remote keyless entry.

Tata Motors revealed that the existing Altroz variants have also seen a number of additions. For instance, the rear power windows and remote keyless entry with follow-me-home lamps will now be included with the XE variant.

The XM+/ XM(S) variants, on the other hand, will come with a reverse camera, a driver seat height adjuster, cruise control, and an upscale dashboard design. The XT model will also feature a driver seat height adjuster, a rear defogger and R16 Hyperstyle alloys.