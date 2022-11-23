 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Tata Motors launches Tigor.ev with range of 315 km

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

The Tigor.ev has class-leading safety and offers technologically advanced features, the company has said

Tata Motors on November 23 unveiled the new Tigor.ev sedan with an extended range of 315 km (ARAI approved) and a slew of premium and technological amenities in keeping with its "New Forever" concept.

With additions like Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology-Zconnect, smartwatch connectivity, iTPMS, and tyre puncture repair kit, which will be provided as standard across the range, it also offers customers a more technologically advanced experience, the company said.

“The recently introduced Tiago.ev – a product launched to democratise the EV market, received a tremendous response and we are elated to announce that it has garnered over 20K bookings in just a month since its launch,”  Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said in a statement.

The Tigor.ev has a stunning design, class-leading safety, comfort, and exhilarating performance, the company said. It has a peak power output of 55 kW, a peak torque of 170 Nm, and is powered by a 26 kWh liquid-cooled, high-energy density battery pack, the company said. The battery pack and motor are also rated IP67, making it weather and worry-proof.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #automobile #electric vehicles #EV industry #Tata Motors #Tigor EV
first published: Nov 23, 2022 12:47 pm