Tata Motors launches Tigor.ev with range of 315 km

Tata Motors on November 23 unveiled the new Tigor.ev sedan with an extended range of 315 km (ARAI approved) and a slew of premium and technological amenities in keeping with its "New Forever" concept.

With additions like Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology-Zconnect, smartwatch connectivity, iTPMS, and tyre puncture repair kit, which will be provided as standard across the range, it also offers customers a more technologically advanced experience, the company said.

“The recently introduced Tiago.ev – a product launched to democratise the EV market, received a tremendous response and we are elated to announce that it has garnered over 20K bookings in just a month since its launch,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said in a statement.

The Tigor.ev has a stunning design, class-leading safety, comfort, and exhilarating performance, the company said. It has a peak power output of 55 kW, a peak torque of 170 Nm, and is powered by a 26 kWh liquid-cooled, high-energy density battery pack, the company said. The battery pack and motor are also rated IP67, making it weather and worry-proof.