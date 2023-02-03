 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata considers Spain, Britain for European EV battery plant: Report

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

The company told the Spanish government following talks late last year that it was considering the country and Britain as the two top locations for the plant, said the source who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

India's Tata is considering setting up a battery cell plant for electric vehicles (EV) in Spain or Britain, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as the carmaker seeks to boost supply chains in Europe.

Tata's chief financial officer told Reuters last month the carmaker was considering setting up plants in India and Europe to produce battery cells for EVs. In Europe it would aim to provide batteries for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover unit, which has manufacturing facilities in Britain and Slovakia.

Tata was attracted by Spain's allocation of European Union pandemic relief funds to promote EV and battery manufacturing, and its status as a member of the EU unlike Britain following its departure from the bloc, added the source.