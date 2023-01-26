English
    Suzuki Motor Corp to launch six battery electric vehicles in India by FY 2030

    PTI
    January 26, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation on Thursday said it will introduce six battery electric vehicles in India by FY2030 as part of its growth strategy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 as per the target set by the government.

    In the growth strategy for FY2030 shared on BSE by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said in India, it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels.

    On its battery EV introduction plan, SMC said, "In India, we will introduce the SUV battery EV announced at the Auto Expo 2023 in FY2024, with six models to be launched by FY2030".

    By FY2030, the company said battery EVs will account for 15 per cent of its total product portfolio, while internal combustion engine vehicles will be 60 per cent and hybrid electric vehicles at 25 per cent.