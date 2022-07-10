 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Jul 10, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

New Delhi, Jul 10 The semiconductor shortage issue and supply chain constraints that have plagued the auto industry are unlikely to be resolved thi..

The semiconductor shortage issue and supply chain constraints that have plagued the auto industry are unlikely to be resolved this year and the situation may improve only in 2023, according to Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk.

While demand for the company’s products continues to be buoyant with order book size increasing, he said there is a concern over the global economic uncertainties and geopolitical crisis having an impact on India, thus putting a question mark over how things would be in the next six to 12 months.

”The supply situation, unfortunately, has not improved. We still have shortages of semiconductors. We have congestion in the shipments and harbours. We have missing components in our production. So I would say unfortunately, the future remains very hard to predict as well,” Schwenk told

PTI
