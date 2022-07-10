English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

    New Delhi, Jul 10 The semiconductor shortage issue and supply chain constraints that have plagued the auto industry are unlikely to be resolved thi..

    PTI
    July 10, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

    The semiconductor shortage issue and supply chain constraints that have plagued the auto industry are unlikely to be resolved this year and the situation may improve only in 2023, according to Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk.

    While demand for the company’s products continues to be buoyant with order book size increasing, he said there is a concern over the global economic uncertainties and geopolitical crisis having an impact on India, thus putting a question mark over how things would be in the next six to 12 months.

    ”The supply situation, unfortunately, has not improved. We still have shortages of semiconductors. We have congestion in the shipments and harbours. We have missing components in our production. So I would say unfortunately, the future remains very hard to predict as well,” Schwenk told
    PTI
    first published: Jul 10, 2022 11:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.