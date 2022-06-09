Storyboard18 Exclusive| Maruti Suzuki India adds Lintas C:EX to its creative roster

Maruti Suzuki India has added Lintas C:EX, a Mullen Lowe Lintas Group agency to its creative roster. The auto major will now work closely with Hakuhodo India, Dentsu Impact, and Lintas C:EX for developing creative solutions and advertising campaigns.

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director - marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, has confirmed the news to Storyboard18. In an exclusive chat with Storyboard18, Srivastava says, this move is made not only to add creative freshness to the brand but also to focus on advertising other aspects of the company’s business. He says, “We have realised that two agencies may not be sufficient to manage the current vastness of our business.”

The company has around 15 product brands in its portfolio and has plans for new launches in the pipeline. That apart Maruti Suzuki also has a number of other brands related to end-to-end mobility such as S-CNG, Suzuki Connect, Maruti Suzuki True Value, and Maruti Suzuki Accessories, Nexa, Arena, Maruti Suzuki Subscription, and Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, among others. Srivastava says, consumers, today are looking for a complete experience from auto brands. It’s no longer about showcasing the best-looking car models through advertising, he believes. In order to push the upcoming big volume of marketing activities, Srivastava and his team needed a larger pool of creative talent. Hence, Lintas C: EX was onboarded.

Maruti Suzuki India spent Rs 700 crore on marketing expenses last year. This year, however, the spending is expected to go up by 10-15 percent where close to 30-35 percent would go towards print and television.

The company is also getting future-ready. Recently, according to media reports, the company has formed a dedicated team for electric and connected vehicles called as “New Mobility Division” to enable a sharper focus. This team will be led by Srivastava, stated a report by The Economic Times. Maruti Suzuki, which sells one in every two cars on Indian roads, is expecting to roll out affordable EV models in both Japan and India as early as 2025.