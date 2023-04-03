Statiq wins HPCL tender to supply over 500 EV chargers across 12 states

Electric vehicle charging services provider Statiq has announced that it has been awarded a tender by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to install over 500 chargers at the latter’s outlets spread across 12 states.

The EV chargers will be installed across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

“While over 400 chargers will be of 3.3 KW capacity each, a few more than a hundred chargers will be of 7.7 KW capacity each. All types of EVs including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers will be able to make use of these EV chargers,” the company said in a statement.

“With these chargers present at their petrol pump stations, EV users would now be able to seamlessly access easy and convenient charging options. This would certainly enable them to get similar user experiences as they did with their petrol and diesel vehicles before,” Aman Rehman, Head of Government Relations, Statiq said.

Last year, Statiq had installed nearly 200 chargers – about 130 chargers of 3.3 KW and 75 chargers of 7.7 KW capacity – at HPCL’s outlets in several towns, including Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun and Varanasi. Founded in 2019, Statiq aims to provide an end-to-end service for EV charging solutions for landowners, EV users, and vehicle manufacturers.

Moneycontrol News