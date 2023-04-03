 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Statiq wins HPCL tender to supply over 500 EV chargers across 12 states

Apr 03, 2023

The EV chargers will be installed across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Charging Stations at HPCL

Electric vehicle charging services provider Statiq has announced that it has been awarded a tender by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to install over 500 chargers at the latter’s outlets spread across 12 states.

“While over 400 chargers will be of 3.3 KW capacity each, a few more than a hundred chargers will be of 7.7 KW capacity each. All types of EVs including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers will be able to make use of these EV chargers,” the company said in a statement.

“With these chargers present at their petrol pump stations, EV users would now be able to seamlessly access easy and convenient charging options. This would certainly enable them to get similar user experiences as they did with their petrol and diesel vehicles before,” Aman Rehman, Head of Government Relations, Statiq said.