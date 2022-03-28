English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    SsangYong Motor acquisition in peril as Edison Motors consortium misses payment deadline: Report

    SsangYong now has the authority to terminate the M&A contract.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST
    SsangYong Motor Company (PC-Shutterstock)

    SsangYong Motor Company (PC-Shutterstock)

    The acquisition of SsangYong Motor by an Edison Motors consortium is teetering on the edge as the rest of the purchase price for the debt-ridden carmaker has not been paid by the deadline, The Korea Times reported citing sources.

    The Seoul Bankruptcy Court ordered payment of the balance 274.3 billion won ($223.8 million) by March 25, five business days before a creditors' meeting on April 1 to decide on a rehabilitation plan for SsangYong Motor, which won’t be held due to non-payment.

    SsangYong now has the authority to terminate the M&A contract. A source has told the publication. The consortium already paid about 10 percent of the total acquisition amount or 305 billion won ($254.65 million).

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    The source added that Edison Motors had asked the court to extend the deadline.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read | South Korea's SsangYong Motor Company to sell its Pyeongtaek plant as rehabilitation process

    SsangYong had filed for court receivership in December 2020, as the company failed to repay around 160 billion won worth of loans and its Indian owner, Mahindra & Mahindra, put SsangYong up for sale. In November 2021, Edison Motors and SsangYong signed a memorandum of understanding for the purchase.

    In January 2022, the consortium led by electric car company Edison Motors agreed to acquire SsangYong Motor.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Edison Motors #Mahindra & Mahindra #rehabilitation #Ssangyong Motor #The Seoul Bankruptcy Court
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 07:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.