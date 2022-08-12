English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    SpiceJet launches taxi service for its passengers at 28 airports

    Passengers booking SpiceJet flights will receive an SMS with details of the SpiceJet taxi service.

    PTI
    August 12, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

    SpiceJet on Friday said it has started taxi service for its passengers at 28 major airports, including Dubai.

    Passengers booking SpiceJet flights will receive an SMS with details of the SpiceJet taxi service, the airline said in a statement noted.

    A link in the SMS will enable passengers to update details of pick-up location and pick-up time, the carrier said. When it is updated, their cab will get confirmed and a well-kept sanitized cab will be reserved for them for their departure to make their journey more convenient and hassle-free, it said.

    In a statement, Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "This end-to-end service will enhance the SpiceJet experience for our passengers. We are eliminating the stress of booking a cab to or from an airport with a convenient doorstep service, zero waiting and confirmed cabs at arrival station as well."
    PTI
    Tags: #airlines #airports #cab service #SpiceJet
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 08:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.