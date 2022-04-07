English
    SONAE EV launches charging stations for electric two-wheelers

    The charging station can be wall mounted or arranged on a pedestal and displays safety features such as auto cut-off for an over/under voltage situation, over temperature, and earth disconnection; including an emergency stop button, among others.

    PTI
    April 07, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST
    EV charging | Representative image

    Mobility firm SONAE EV has launched its universal charging stations for electric two-wheelers and the company plans to establish 1 lakh charging stations in the country in the next 5 years. These charging stations will be up for sale from June 2022, it said in a release.

    The company said it is also engaged in discussions with government agencies, banks, educational institutes, builders, malls, industries, and warehouses for the implementation of its charging stations on their premises. The charging station features a compact, portable and universal 3.3KW AC charger with a 5 amp/15 amp plug that can be installed on a single phase 230 volt electric supply, it said.

    The charging station can be wall mounted or arranged on a pedestal and displays safety features such as auto cut-off for an over/under voltage situation, over temperature, and earth disconnection; including an emergency stop button, among others.

    W"e are working on a breakthrough product that will transform the two-wheeler electric scooter segment with its power-packed performance and features. We are looking to launch it by the end of the year," said Shubham Deshmukh, Co-Founder-CEO, SONAE EV.

    The firm said its charging stations can be accessed through QR Code, RFID Card, and Bluetooth for payment on the SONAE Mobile app.



    PTI
    Tags: #electric vehicle (EV) #EV charging station #SONAE EV
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 08:17 pm
