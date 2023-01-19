 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Solar Industries India Q3 PAT seen up 71.1% YoY to Rs 174.7 cr: Nirmal Bang

Jan 19, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

(Representational image)

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the CAPITAL GOODS sector. The brokerage house expects Solar Industries India to report net profit at Rs 174.7 crore up 71.1% year-on-year (down 0.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 50 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,526.8 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 66.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 296.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

