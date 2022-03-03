Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI: Is the high-powered iteration of Slavia truly peerless?

Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI

Skoda Auto India has been very clear about treating the Slavia 1.5 TSI as a separate type of car and not just the top-end variant of their latest mid-size sedan. A sort of vRS version of the Slavia, if you will.

In fact, the suggestion that the 1.5 TSI be sold with the vRS badge has been taken into consideration by the brand upon the insistence of several automotive journalists. This is because an additional half litre of cubic capacity in a forced-induction motor, from a brand like Skoda, no less, can drastically alter the way a car drives and feels. Throw in their highly acclaimed DSG gearbox and you’re in for a very different sort of driving experience.

Therefore, the Slavia 1.5 TSI got a separate launch date. Two variants. Twice as much coverage. It’s a neat PR strategy that, I reckon, other brands will follow from here on. But it can only be justified when the power deficit between the two models is considerable. At 14 8bhp, the 1.5 TSI is about 34 bhp more powerful than the 1.0 TSI, with a good 72 Nm of additional torque. Consider the fact that, at one point, Skoda sold the Octavia with a similarly powered 1.4 TSI motor, and it's clear that this particular Slavia is batting in a very different league.

Is it worthy of the vRS badge?

That’s pretty much the only question surrounding the Slavia 1.5 TSI. Power levels reaching 148 bhp are not to be scoffed at. It gets off the ground much quicker, naturally, and its sense of urgency and the smoothness with which it puts down the additional power becomes very addictive. Sure, the Kushaq has the same platform and the same powertrain as well, but Skoda is going for the forlorn driving enthusiast whose needs have consistently been ignored by brands chasing utility.

While Skoda has stated that the fuel efficiency levels have not dropped in proportion to the added power, it’s clear that those looking for a more economical drive, have the 1.0. This 1.5 TSI is for some good-old fashioned driving fun. Thankfully, the engine also gets cylinder deactivation shutting off two out of its four cylinders when under a light load, so fuel efficiency doesn’t remain compromised.

The Slavia already has a lot going for it as far as driving dynamism is concerned. It’s got a relatively low centre of gravity while having high ground clearance (to clear sinister speed bumps with ease). It’s ride quality, while calibrated for Indian roads, still manages to be ridiculously planted when tackling tight corners.

Where the three-pot motor on the 1.0 TSI begins to feel strained, particularly the 6-speed automatic gearbox, the 1.5 TSI doesn’t break a sweat. It’s smoother, more eager and the additional cylinder does give it more muscle. In manual, this thing is a proper hooligan, allowing you to enter corners a lot faster, but granting safe passage through the most acute corners thanks to its fantastic suspension setup and bevy of electronic aids.

On the Inside

The top-end Style variant leaves very little need to upgrade to a bigger sedan. It’s got all the bells and whistles, including wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It also gets six airbags, brake disc wiping, rain and light sensors, diff lock – the works. Factor into this equation, the base price of the Skoda Octavia (Rs 26.29 lakh, ex-showroom) and the Slavia 1.5 TSI comes across looking like the bargain of the year.

Verdict

With the top-end Style AT variant of the 1.0 TSI model costing Rs 15.39 lakh a sub-2.5 lakh increment may seem a tad high for a few extra horses. But when compared to the next best thing (an Octavia, really) and the premium one must pay for it, the Slavia 1.5 TSI easily slides into the spot which was once occupied by the Octavia. It’s a far more wholesome car than the likes of the Rapid, and with the presence of a four-pot motor making 148bhp goes a long way in bridging the gap between a midfielder like itself and more premium sedans.

The 1.0 TSI offers a level of performance the competition cannot match. But the 1.5 TSI really doesn’t have a direct competitor. It’s very much its own car and an excellent blend of thrilling driving dynamics and everyday comfort.