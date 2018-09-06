App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 11:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

SIAM elects Mahindra & Mahindra's Rajan Wadhera as new president

The executive committee of SIAM also elected Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa, as Vice President.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Automobile industry body SIAM announced Thursday election of Mahindra and Mahindra President – Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera as its new President. The executive committee of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) also elected Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa, as Vice President, SIAM said in a statement.

Wadhera succeeds Abhay Firodia, Chairman, Force Motors , it said, adding that he has been SIAM's Vice President till now.

"The election for new office bearers was conducted during the Executive Committee Meeting, which was held after SIAM's Annual General Meeting today," the statement added.

SIAM further said Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) has been elected as Treasurer of SIAM. He replaces Ayukawa.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 10:53 pm

