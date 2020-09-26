Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launch delayed to October: Report

The launch of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been delayed to October from its planned debut in September. This will allow the Honda competitor to the Royal Enfield bike to take to the roads first, when it is unveiled on September 30.

Royal Enfield Meteor launch plans have been delayed due to "unconfirmed reasons", sources told HT Auto. While many of the specs of the Meteor 350 have been leaked, not many details of its competitor, which is likely to be called the Honda Highness, are available.

Read: Brochure of the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 leaked

The Meteor 350 is likely to be a replacement model for the Thunderbird 350X from the Royal Enfield stable. It will be launched in three variants: the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova.

While the Fireball is an entry level model, the Stellar will have chrome detailing and a Tripper navigation system. The top-of-the-line Supernova model will feature dual-tone colour schemes, premium seat finishes, chrome indicators, and a windscreen.