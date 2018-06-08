App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield launches Classic 350 Redditch Edition with rear disc brake

The vehicle has been priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) in Mumbai, which is approximately Rs 8,000 more than the standard version.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Edition
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Edition

Royal Enfield is launching updated versions of one of its most-loved bikes. The Classic 350 Redditch Edition has been upgraded with a rear disc brake, which was not present in its previous version. Its ex-showroom price in Mumbai is approximately Rs 1.47 lakh, which is Rs 8,000 more than the standard version, according to an NDTV report.

The Classic 350 Redditch Edition was launched in red, green, and blue colours, along with an all-black and chrome paint scheme. It is inspired by the Royal Enfield motorcycles manufactured in the 1950s in the UK. Redditch is a town in Worcestershire, England and is the birthplaces of Royal Enfield.

The 240 mm rear disc brake has a single point caliper offering a better braking experience. The standard version already has a 280 mm front disc brake with a two-piston caliper. All the other features are similar to the standard version with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 346 CC, and a twin-spark engine. It can produce up to 19.8 BHP at an rpm of 5250. It has a five-speed gearbox.

In India, Royal Enfield bikes are yet to offer the Anti-brake Locking (ABP) system. Hence, the rear disc brake is something that riders would like to have to improve riding experience.

related news

Weighing in at 192 kg and 1090 mm in height, the colours and logo add to the appeal of the new edition Classic 350. With a telescopic front suspension with 35 mm forks and two gas-charged shock absorbers in the rear with a five-step adjustable preload, one can be assured of a smooth ride.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 06:37 pm

tags #Classic 350 Redditch Edition #Royal Enfield #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.