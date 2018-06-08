Royal Enfield launches Classic 350 Redditch Edition with rear disc brake

Royal Enfield is launching updated versions of one of its most-loved bikes. The Classic 350 Redditch Edition has been upgraded with a rear disc brake, which was not present in its previous version. Its ex-showroom price in Mumbai is approximately Rs 1.47 lakh, which is Rs 8,000 more than the standard version, according to an NDTV report.

The Classic 350 Redditch Edition was launched in red, green, and blue colours, along with an all-black and chrome paint scheme. It is inspired by the Royal Enfield motorcycles manufactured in the 1950s in the UK. Redditch is a town in Worcestershire, England and is the birthplaces of Royal Enfield.

The 240 mm rear disc brake has a single point caliper offering a better braking experience. The standard version already has a 280 mm front disc brake with a two-piston caliper. All the other features are similar to the standard version with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 346 CC, and a twin-spark engine. It can produce up to 19.8 BHP at an rpm of 5250. It has a five-speed gearbox.

In India, Royal Enfield bikes are yet to offer the Anti-brake Locking (ABP) system. Hence, the rear disc brake is something that riders would like to have to improve riding experience.

Weighing in at 192 kg and 1090 mm in height, the colours and logo add to the appeal of the new edition Classic 350. With a telescopic front suspension with 35 mm forks and two gas-charged shock absorbers in the rear with a five-step adjustable preload, one can be assured of a smooth ride.