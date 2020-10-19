Renault seeks to turn $79,500 Alpine A110S sports car into 'mini Ferrari'

Renault SA’s Italian-born chief executive Luca de Meo is planning to build a sports car at the company’s Alpine factory in northern France, hoping to make a 'mini Ferrari'.

Last week, Meo had told reporters about his plans to combine the cutting-edge engineering work Renault’s motor-racing programme does with the 'quasi-artisanal' work conducted at the company's Alpine factory in northern France, reports Bloomberg.

Soon after taking over as CEO on July 1, 2020, Meo rebranded Renault’s Formula One team as Alpine, starting with the 2021 season. The veteran auto executive also opined that 30 percent of Renault’s product range belongs in the scrap heap.

The higher-performance Alpine A110S starts at 67,900 euros ($79,500) in France, while the least expensive models of Ferrari cost more than $200,000. Since late 2017, the worldwide sales of Alpine A110 have underwhelmed, peaking at just 4,835 last year.

Meanwhile, in June, Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard told French lawmakers that building seven cars a day at the Dieppe plant, capable of making 32, isn't sustainable. Renault had barely sold more than a thousand A110 sports cars this year.

The French carmaker lost a record 7.3 billion euros in the first half, while it also had planned to break up with longtime alliance partner, Nissan Motor Co, following the arrest of long-time leader Carlos Ghosn in 2018.

Signalling the next move, De Meo had stated that building a sports-car brand will 'add emotion' to Renault’s electric lineup. Last month, De Meo even called for Alpine to embark on a 'Porsche 911 program'. He also hinted at a small series of viable EVs.