RattanIndia announces low-cost plan for customers to own RV400 electric bikes

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

The electric two wheeler maker will reopen bookings on February 22 February, 2023 for its newly released RV400 bikes.

Electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors, now owned by RattanIndia, announced a pocket-friendly financing plan called, My Revolt Plan (MRP) to aid ownership of electric motorcycles.

The plan will allow customers to purchase the company’s AI-enabled EV bikes at a monthly cost, which is less than petrol engine bikes. Revolt Motors has partnered with leading financial companies in the country to launch the plan.

