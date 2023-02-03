English
    Punjab cabinet approves new Industrial and Electric Vehicle policies

    The approval of both the policies comes days ahead of an investors' summit to be organised by the state government on February 23-24 in Mohali.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST
    Electric vehicle (Representative image)

    The Punjab Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann approved new industrial and electric vehicle policies here on Friday, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said.

    Talking to media, Cheema said that the Punjab Electric Vehicle Policy and the new Industrial Policy, both have been approved in the cabinet.

    The approval of both the policies comes days ahead of an investors' summit to be organised by the state government on February 23-24 in Mohali.

    Housing and Urban development minister Aman Arora, who was also present with Cheema, said the new industrial policy pitches Punjab as a favourite investment destination, adding that the chief minister has recently visited some states in the country to garner investments.