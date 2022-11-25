 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pravaig launches electric SUV Defy at Rs 39.5 lakh; deliveries to begin next year

Avishek Banerjee
Nov 25, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

Pravaig Dynamics, A Bangalore-based EV startup, on Friday launched an electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Defy, which is priced at Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and has a 507 km range with a fast charging capability of 0 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Once commercially available, it will be taking on the likes of Audi e-tron, Ola Electric's maiden e-car (available by 2024) and Mercedes Benz EQC  in the Indian market.

"We are looking at making north of $60 million just for Defy for the entire value chain," revealed  Siddhartha Bagri, Siddhartha Bagri, CEO of Pravaig., adding, "The value we bring to the market is exceptional features, amazing features and extreme ruggedness. There are 4 billion cars to be made in the world and there is so much scope that India can become the epicenter of the global EV manufacturing hub."

The e-SUV by Pravaig is powered by a 90.2 kWh battery that delivers 402 bhp of power and 620 Nm of torque.  The company claims that the e-car  has a top speed of 210 km/h and can accelerate 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

The Bengaluru-based company has commenced the bookings of the model and deliveries are expected to begin from the third quarter of next year.

Pravaig, which has a manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, plans to commence production with 250 units per month and scale up gradually as the demand grows.