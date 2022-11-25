Pravaig launches electric SUV Defy at Rs 39.5 lakh; deliveries to begin next year

Pravaig Dynamics, A Bangalore-based EV startup, on Friday launched an electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Defy, which is priced at Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and has a 507 km range with a fast charging capability of 0 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Once commercially available, it will be taking on the likes of Audi e-tron, Ola Electric's maiden e-car (available by 2024) and Mercedes Benz EQC in the Indian market.

"We are looking at making north of $60 million just for Defy for the entire value chain," revealed Siddhartha Bagri, Siddhartha Bagri, CEO of Pravaig., adding, "The value we bring to the market is exceptional features, amazing features and extreme ruggedness. There are 4 billion cars to be made in the world and there is so much scope that India can become the epicenter of the global EV manufacturing hub."

The e-SUV by Pravaig is powered by a 90.2 kWh battery that delivers 402 bhp of power and 620 Nm of torque. The company claims that the e-car has a top speed of 210 km/h and can accelerate 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

The Bengaluru-based company has commenced the bookings of the model and deliveries are expected to begin from the third quarter of next year.

Pravaig, which has a manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, plans to commence production with 250 units per month and scale up gradually as the demand grows.

Dhawal Khullar - Chief Technology Officer, Pravaig revealed, "The product will be 85% localized in the first phase and only the motors, chipsets and battery cells will be imported in the initial phase. We are working on a electric car, probably an e-hatchback below the Defy. There will be also be a model , probably an e-sedan above the Defy. Once all the three products are launched here," we will look at European and US markets he added. The company aims to produce 10 lakh units by 2028 and cater to both domestic and international markets. "At the beginning we will try to address the domestic market and will look at exports in 2024," Pravaig Chief Strategy Officer Ram Divedi revealed. He also said the company is already producing 6,000 battery packs for cars per year at the facility. He noted that the company has raked in around 800 bookings for Defy so far. Pravaig plans to sell majority of the vehicles online and at a later stage may look at having some experience centres for the customers, Divedi said. The company has tied up with various partners across the country to take care of service and other requirements, he added. The company also showcased Veer, an off-road military version of the SUV. (With inputs from PTI)

Avishek Banerjee

