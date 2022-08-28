PM Modi inaugurates two Maruti Suzuki plants, remembers Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe

Maruti Suzuki India (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 laid the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki's electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat, and a passenger vehicle plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, CNBC-TV18 reported.

While the EV battery manufacturing unit in Gujarat will be set up at an investment of Rs 7,300 crore, the first phase of the vehicle manufacturing unit in Haryana will be set up at an investment of Rs 11,000 crore, reported LiveMint.

Alluding to the noise-free experience offered by electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, he said: “The silence of electric vehicles is bringing a new silent revolution in the country.”

After inaugurating the Maruti Suzuki plants, the Prime Minister said: “I congratulate Suzuki Motor Corporation, specifically Osamu Suzuki and T Suzuki. A successful Maruti Suzuki JV is a symbol of a strong India-Japan relationship.”

Speaking at the Suzuki Motor Corporation programme organised at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gandhinagar to mark 40 years of its operations, PM Modi said that the Gujarat-Maharashtra bullet train is also an example of India-Japan friendship.

He added: “We remember late former PM Shinzo Abe, who made strong efforts to bring our two nations (India and Japan) together.”

There are over 125 Japanese companies operating in Gujarat at present, ranging from the automobile sector to the biofuel sector.

The new vehicle manufacturing unit at Kharkhoda in the Sonipat district of Haryana is the third plant of Maruti Suzuki in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said; the other two are in Gurugram and Manesar.

An MoU was signed in May 2022 for the allotment of land to Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited for the setting up of plants at the industrial model township (IMT) in Kharkhoda.

(With agency inputs)