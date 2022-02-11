PLI scheme : Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp among 20 companies approved under proposed investment

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The Government of India on February 11 approved 20 applicants of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the automobile and automobile component industry under the “Champion OEM Incentive Scheme”.

The applications that have been approved under the Champion OEM Incentive Scheme are Ashok Leyland Limited, Eicher Motors Limited, Ford India Private Limited, Hyundai Motor India Limited, Kia India Private Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, PCA Automobiles India Private Limited, Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Private Limited, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited, TVS Motor Company Limited, Axis Clean Mobility Private Limited, Booma Innovative Transport Solutions Private Limited, Elest Private Limited, Hop Electric Manufacturing Private Limited, Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, Powerhaul Vehicle Private Limited.

As many as 115 companies had filed applications under the PLI Scheme for the automobile and auto component sector, which was notified in September last year. Applications were permitted till 23:59:59 hours on January 9, 2022.

The PLI Scheme for the auto sector, which was open to existing automotive companies as well as new investors who are not yet in the automobile or auto component manufacturing business, was a great success, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said. It added that the response was overwhelming with a proposed investment worth Rs 45,016 crore from the applicants who have been approved, News18 reported.

This includes Indian business groups and groups from other nations such as Italy, the United Kingdom, the USA, France, Japan, Korea, and the Netherlands.

The provision of the incentive of up to 18 percent aims to encourage investment in indigenous advanced automotive technology (AAT) products of the PLI Scheme for the auto sector, and enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities for AAT, which has a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore.

It is estimated that over a period of five years, the PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components Industry will lead to fresh investments of over Rs 42,500 crores, incremental production of over Rs 2.3 lakh crore and will create additional employment opportunities of over 7.5 lakh jobs. Further, this will increase India’s share in the global automotive trade.