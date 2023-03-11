 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Passenger vehicle dispatches in fast lane; records best-ever February performance: SIAM

Mar 11, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Passenger car sales rose to 1,42,201 units in February against 1,33,572 units in the year-ago period. Similarly, utility vehicle dispatches, including sports utility vehicles, rose to 1,38,238 units compared to 1,20,122 units in February 2022.

Indian automakers dispatched nearly 2.92 lakh passenger vehicles, the highest ever for February so far, driven by strong demand for cars and utility vehicles, industry body SIAM said on Friday. The total passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers last month increased 11 per cent to 2,91,928 units from 2,62,984 units in February 2022.

Dispatches of vans rose to 11,489 units last month from 9,290 units in February 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India dispatched 1,02,565 units last month to dealers, an increase of 3 per cent from 99,398 units a year ago. Hyundai Motor India sold 24,493 units last month compared to 21,501 units in February 2022.
The total two-wheeler wholesale dispatches rose 8 per cent to 11,29,661 units against 10,50,079 units in February last year.